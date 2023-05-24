Victim identified in Monday afternoon homicide: Darius Hoisten

Darius Hoisten : Victim identified in Akron shooting: Darius Hoisten

The individual who lost their life in a homicide on Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of S. Main St. has been named as Darius Hoisten, a 29-year-old from Barberton. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. Akron police were called to the scene of the shooting where they found Hoisten and another victim in front of a residence. Hoisten passed away shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital, while a third victim was found a short time later on the 40 block of E. Emerling St. The surviving victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was sparked by an argument that escalated into gunfire. This article was originally published on Akron Beacon Journal.

News Source : Anthony Thompson, Akron Beacon Journal

