“Morris Heights shooting victim” : “Victim identified in Morris Heights shooting”

The individual who was shot in the Morris Heights area of the Bronx has been recognized. The original image associated with this statement can be viewed at the provided link.

Read Full story : NYPD identifies man shot, killed in Morris Heights /

News Source : CBS-Newyork

Morris Heights shooting NYPD investigation Homicide in the Bronx Police identify victim Bronx crime update