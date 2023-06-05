Victim identified in Omaha altercation: Carlos Salguero-Canar

Carlos Salguero-Canar : Victim identified as Carlos Salguero-Canar in Omaha altercation

A police report has identified the man who was killed in a Friday altercation in Omaha as 30-year-old Carlos Salguero-Canar. Police were alerted to the incident at 27th and Harrison Streets at around 11:40 p.m. Salguero-Canar was found and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The police report suggests that Salguero-Canar was involved in an altercation and was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his death, but no weapon was used. No arrests have been made and anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit or Omaha Crime Stoppers. A reward of $25,000 is available for any tips leading to the identification and arrest of a homicide suspect.

News Source : Omaha World-Herald

