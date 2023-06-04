Victim identified in shooting on East Jacob Street

Jeffery Bizzle : Victim identified as Jeffery Bizzle in Louisville shooting

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting on East Jacob Street as 38-year-old Jeffery Bizzle of Louisville. According to reports, Bizzle was shot and killed near the intersection of South 1st Street and East Jacob Street around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. The cause of death was confirmed as gunshot wounds by Deputy Coroner Sam Rogers. The Louisville Metro Police Department is currently investigating the incident but has no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact LMPD’s anonymous tip line or use the online crime tip portal.

News Source : https://www.wave3.com

