Victim in officer-involved shooting identified: Shellabell Tester

The deceased person in an incident involving a police officer has been identified as 46-year-old Shellabell Tester, following notification of her family. The shooting occurred at a residence on Starcross Road in Lenoir on June 13. Lenoir Police Sergeant Brandon Macleod is identified as the officer who fired the fatal shot. As per standard protocol, he has been placed on administrative leave while investigations by the S.B.I. and Lenoir Police Department’s Internal Affairs division are ongoing. Sgt. Macleod joined the Lenoir Police Department in December 2010 and is currently serving in the patrol division.

