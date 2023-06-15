Margaret Evirs – focus keyword : “UPDATE: Victim in Temple fire-related death identified as Margaret Evirs”

An image of a fire truck with its lights on is displayed at the top of the article. In Temple, Texas, the victim of a fire-related death has been identified by the Temple Police Department. Margaret Evirs, a 79-year-old woman, was found inside her home on Banbury Drive in the Wyndham Hills Subdivision on Wednesday after emergency personnel from Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire. The department and the Temple Fire Marshal are investigating her death, which occurred despite the small fire being quickly extinguished. Anyone with information on the case can contact the Temple Police Department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers. A promotional link to an article about fire prevention tips from Temple Fire & Rescue is included in the article.

