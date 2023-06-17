Victim Michael Scott Campos-Kegley found dead on Chemawa Road in Salem

Michael Scott Campos-Kegley : “Michael Scott Campos-Kegley found dead on Chemawa Road according to Salem Police”

According to the Salem Police, Michael Scott Campos-Kegley, a 21-year-old man, was discovered dead in the middle of Chemawa Road Northeast, near the intersection at Portland Road Northeast, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Witnesses reported the incident just before 5 a.m., and it is unclear what led to Campos-Kegley’s death. Currently, police are conducting a death investigation and are urging anyone with information to contact the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477. Two images accompany the article.

News Source : Jonathan Williams

Chemawa Road NE Portland Road NE Homicide investigation Crime scene Law enforcement investigation