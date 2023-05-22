victim name: 8-year-old girl : 8-year-old girl dead and 4-year-old boy missing after disappearing in California river

8-year-old girl dead, 4-year-old boy missing after siblings disappear in California river

A California river closed for recreational use due to hazardous spring weather conditions was the site of a tragedy on Sunday when an 8-year-old girl died and her 4-year-old brother went missing after they and their mother and her friend entered the water off the shore about a mile from Pine Flat Dam. The group was on the way to rock climb when the current swept the siblings downstream. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, which closed the river, responded to a report of the children missing in the Kings River, which flows through Canyon National Park and the Sequoia and Sierra National Forests. The body of the missing girl was found less than an hour later. The 4-year-old boy remains missing. Neither child wore a life jacket. The river is among two that have been closed to recreational users in Fresno County since March 14 due to heavy winter storms and melting snow that have created high water levels and hazardous conditions. Anyone who violates the order faces a minimum fine of $225.

News Source : Natalie Neysa Alund

