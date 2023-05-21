“victim name ontology” : No title including suspect or victim name found in the given text.

“Ontology-Based Data Access for Suspect and Victim Information: A Survey and Overview of Systems”

In 2020, Abadi et al. published “The Seattle report on database research” in ACM SIGMOD Rec. which discussed various aspects of database research. Baader et al. (2017) introduced Description Logic and its significance in ontology-based data access. Ben Mahria et al. (2021) proposed a new approach for ontology learning from relational databases, while Calvanese et al. (2017, 2011) discussed Ontop, a system for answering SPARQL queries over relational databases. In addition, Calvanese et al. (2021) presented ADaMaP, an automatic alignment tool for relational data sources using mapping patterns. Other studies such as Kharlamov et al. (2015, 2017), Gusenkov et al. (2019), and Liang et al. (2021) focused on ontology-based data access, knowledge graph querying, and ontology learning from relational databases, respectively. The virtual knowledge graph system Ontop was discussed in Xiao et al. (2019, 2020). Overall, the studies highlighted the importance of ontology-based data access and the challenges and solutions associated with it.

Ontology-Based Data Access GitHub Data Integration Semantic Querying Linked Data Repositories Semantic Web Technologies