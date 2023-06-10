Victim named in death investigation in north Normal

Aaron Marroquin Jimenez : Victim named in death investigation in Normal: Aaron Marroquin Jimenez

The man whose body was found in north Normal on Friday has been identified as Aaron Marroquin Jimenez, a 47-year-old resident of the area, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. The autopsy suggests that Jimenez died of natural causes, though toxicology testing is still pending. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Normal Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.

News Source : https://www.25newsnow.com

