Victim named in Pekin hit-and-run: Christina Kolesar, 35

One of the individuals who died in a hit-and-run accident in Pekin on Thursday morning has been identified by the Tazewell County Coroner’s office as Christina Kolesar, 35, of Pekin. The other victim was a 46-year-old man who remains unidentified. Police were alerted to the scene at 1:43 a.m. and found Kolesar and the man on the street near Caroline Street and N. 2nd Street. Kolesar was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was transported to hospital in serious condition and died from his injuries at 3:21 a.m. Preliminary findings from the autopsy indicate that Kolesar died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The police believe that the two victims were hit by a car that was travelling above the posted 30 miles-per-hour limit. The Pekin Police Department, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office, Peoria County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police are collaborating on the investigation. The police have identified a 2015 Chrysler 200 with Illinois registration CH13681 as a vehicle of interest in the case, and they are urging the driver to come forward as the car is likely to have sustained front-end damage.

