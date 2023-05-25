Victim named in Winston-Salem’s 25th homicide: Wilmer Rafael Suazo-Montoya

Wilmer Rafael Suazo-Montoya : Police investigate shooting death of Wilmer Rafael Suazo-Montoya in Winston-Salem

The 25th homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem is under investigation by the local police. On Wednesday night, just before midnight, authorities were alerted to a shooting on Northwest Boulevard near Trade Street. The victim, 30-year-old Wilmer Rafael Suazo-Montoya, was found lying on the sidewalk. Sadly, he had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The police believe that the victim was specifically targeted by people driving by in a vehicle, but they have not yet identified any suspects. Suazo-Montoya’s next of kin have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Read Full story : Man shot and killed in Winston-Salem, police say /

News Source : WXII

Winston-Salem homicide Police investigation in Winston-Salem Gun violence in Winston-Salem Murder in North Carolina Crime news in Winston-Salem