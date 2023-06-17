“Victim Nyima Dolma dies after being set on fire by suspect Tenzin Norbu at TTC bus stop”

Posted on June 17, 2023

Nyima Dolma, a 28-year-old caregiver from Tibet, was set on fire by a stranger on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station a year ago. She suffered severe burns and died from her injuries just over two weeks later on July 5. A small memorial was held this morning outside Kipling Station to honor her memory. The gathering included the planting of a ceremonial rose bush and will continue every morning until July 5. Dolma was described as kind, friendly and joyful. Her sister said that she lived a life of service to others and cared for many people. Following her death, a prayer service was held at the Tibetan Canadian Cultural Centre and a cremation service followed at St. John’s Dixie Crematorium. Toronto police initially charged 33-year-old Tenzin Norbu with attempt murder, assault with a weapon, common nuisance endanger lives/safety of public, and mischief over $5,000 – interfere with property. After Dolma’s death, the charges against Norbu were upgraded to include first-degree murder. Police believe that the incident was a suspected hate-motivated offense and that there was no relationship between the victim and the accused.

