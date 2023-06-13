Victim of Tragic Car Crash in Yonkers Identified as Community Leader Christine Kenney O’Rourke

Victim of Tragic Car Crash in Yonkers Identified as Community Leader Christine Kenney O’Rourke

Posted on June 13, 2023

Christine Kenney O’Rourke : Victim identified as community leader Christine Kenney O’Rourke in fatal Yonkers car crash

The identity of the 70-year-old pedestrian who died tragically in a car crash on Sunday evening has been revealed as Christine Kenney O’Rourke, a well-known community leader who was widely admired for her extensive volunteer work. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano expressed his condolences to the Kenney and O’Rourke families, describing Kenney O’Rourke as a familiar face in the Westchester and Yonkers community. She had held various positions with the Amackassin Club Board, was a trustee for the Yonkers Historical Society, and was a greeter at Untermyer Gardens and Conservancy. She was also the daughter-in-law of former Yonkers Mayor Dr. James O’Rourke. While walking on the sidewalk along North Broadway, Kenney O’Rourke was struck by a sedan traveling northbound, which then hit a nearby home. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both criminal and accident investigations have been initiated, but no charges have been filed yet. According to the Untermyer Gardens Conservancy, Kenney O’Rourke had been walking home from a shift at the gardens when the accident occurred. The organization posted a tribute to her, expressing their sadness at the loss of a beloved volunteer who had contributed countless hours to the conservancy.

News Source : Jeff Edwards

  1. Pedestrian accident
  2. Car crash into home
  3. Fatal pedestrian collision
  4. Traffic safety measures
  5. Road safety awareness
Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply