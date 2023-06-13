Victim of Tragic Car Crash in Yonkers Identified as Community Leader Christine Kenney O’Rourke

Christine Kenney O’Rourke : Victim identified as community leader Christine Kenney O’Rourke in fatal Yonkers car crash

The identity of the 70-year-old pedestrian who died tragically in a car crash on Sunday evening has been revealed as Christine Kenney O’Rourke, a well-known community leader who was widely admired for her extensive volunteer work. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano expressed his condolences to the Kenney and O’Rourke families, describing Kenney O’Rourke as a familiar face in the Westchester and Yonkers community. She had held various positions with the Amackassin Club Board, was a trustee for the Yonkers Historical Society, and was a greeter at Untermyer Gardens and Conservancy. She was also the daughter-in-law of former Yonkers Mayor Dr. James O’Rourke. While walking on the sidewalk along North Broadway, Kenney O’Rourke was struck by a sedan traveling northbound, which then hit a nearby home. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both criminal and accident investigations have been initiated, but no charges have been filed yet. According to the Untermyer Gardens Conservancy, Kenney O’Rourke had been walking home from a shift at the gardens when the accident occurred. The organization posted a tribute to her, expressing their sadness at the loss of a beloved volunteer who had contributed countless hours to the conservancy.

News Source : Jeff Edwards

