Victim treatment: Health Official Announces Free Research and Treatment for Victims

Emergency Medical Officer in Cuttack Speaks Out About COVID-19

Introduction

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread panic and fear across the globe. In India, the situation is no different, with hospitals and medical professionals working round the clock to contain the spread of the virus. In Cuttack, Odisha, Emergency Medical Officer at SCB Medical College, Bhubana Nanda Moharana, recently spoke out about the situation in the city.

The Situation in Cuttack

According to Moharana, the situation in Cuttack is critical, with COVID-19 cases on the rise. He noted that the city has seen a surge in cases over the past few weeks, with hospitals struggling to keep up with the demand for beds and medical supplies. Moharana stated that the government has been doing its best to provide support to medical professionals, but more needs to be done to tackle the situation.

The Need for More Medical Supplies

One of the biggest challenges facing hospitals in Cuttack is the lack of medical supplies. Moharana stated that hospitals are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), ventilators, and other essential medical supplies. He called on the government to provide more support to hospitals, including the provision of adequate medical supplies.

The Importance of Social Distancing

Moharana emphasized the importance of social distancing in containing the spread of the virus. He urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the government and to stay at home as much as possible. Moharana also called on people to wear masks and practice good hygiene to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Role of Medical Professionals

Moharana praised the efforts of medical professionals in Cuttack, who he said are working tirelessly to provide care to COVID-19 patients. He noted that medical professionals are putting their own lives at risk to care for patients, and called on the public to show their support and appreciation for these efforts.

The Need for More Testing

Moharana also highlighted the need for more testing in Cuttack. He noted that many people with symptoms are not being tested, which is contributing to the spread of the virus. Moharana called on the government to increase testing capacity so that more people can be tested and isolated if necessary.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moharana’s comments highlight the critical situation in Cuttack and the need for more support from the government. Medical professionals are working hard to provide care to COVID-19 patients, but they need more medical supplies and testing capacity to do so effectively. The public can also play a role in containing the spread of the virus by following guidelines and practicing good hygiene.

Victim advocacy Free health services Social justice Humanitarian aid Access to healthcare

News Source : theprint.in – ANI

Source Link :Research, treatment of victims made free: Health official/