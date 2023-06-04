“Victim treatment in Odisha”: Health Official Announces Free Research and Treatment for Victims in Odisha

Government offers free investigation and treatment for victims of Balasore Train Derailment

Emergency Medical Officer, Bhubana Nanda Moharana, announced on Saturday that the government would provide free research and treatment for the victims of the Balasore Train Derailment. The officer stated that out of the 193 patients admitted to SCB Medical College, 93 were still receiving treatment, and nine were discharged. Seven patients remain in critical condition.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack, Pinak Mishra, reported that all security measures were taken to admit the injured, and the entire Cuttack team was ready to provide medical attention. Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore after hitting another passenger and a goods train. The accident involved three trains – two passenger trains and one goods train. The incident took place around 7 pm on Friday, according to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma.

The government declared that everything, from investigations to treatment, would be free of cost for the victims of the Balasore Train Derailment. This is a commendable move by the government to support the affected individuals and their families during this difficult time. The free treatment will be a significant relief for the families who may be struggling with the financial burden of medical bills.

The medical team at SCB Medical College is working tirelessly to provide the best possible care to the victims. The discharge of nine patients is a positive sign, indicating that the treatment is successful. However, the critical condition of seven patients shows that the medical team still faces a significant challenge in treating the injured.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Cuttack reported that the Cuttack team had taken all necessary measures to admit the injured. This is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the medical team. They are working diligently to ensure that the victims receive the best possible care.

The Balasore Train Derailment is a tragic incident that has affected many lives. The government’s decision to provide free treatment is a welcome relief for the victims and their families. It is a reminder that the government is committed to supporting its citizens during times of crisis.

In conclusion, the government’s decision to offer free investigation and treatment for the victims of the Balasore Train Derailment is a commendable move. This will provide much-needed relief to the families who may be struggling with the financial burden of medical bills. The medical team at SCB Medical College is working tirelessly to provide the best possible care to the victims. The incident is a reminder that the government is committed to supporting its citizens during times of crisis.

