Victim Willie Hunter identified in Newnan shooting that left dog dead

Willie Hunter : Victim Named in Newnan Shooting: Willie Hunter, 60

Willie Hunter, a 60-year-old man from Newnan, Georgia, was fatally shot on Friday along with his dog. Hunter’s daughter, Chalisa, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her father’s funeral expenses as he did not have insurance. According to Chalisa’s post, her father was a “sweet loving person” who never caused trouble. The suspect is in police custody, and charges of homicide, aggravated assault, and animal cruelty are expected to be filed. The shooting also left a woman injured. This incident marks Newnan Police’s second homicide investigation of the year. The fundraising goal on the GoFundMe page is set at $5,000.

Read Full story : Willie Hunter murdered Newnan Georgia GoFundMe for funeral /

News Source : 11Alive Staff

