James Harrison : Victims Identified In Johnston Shooting: Reports

The three victims of a shooting in Johnston, Rhode Island have been identified, according to multiple reports. One of the victims was the suspect’s mother, 83-year-old Janet Harrison, who lived with him. The suspect, James Harrison, was shot to death by police after a chase and standoff. The other victim was identified as Thomas “TJ” May, a neighbor of the suspect, who was involved with the Johnston Little League. May’s 15-year-old daughter was also shot but survived. The shooting occurred after a neighbor dispute and police were responding to a no-trespassing order. Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. confirmed on Twitter that the suspect had been apprehended and the danger to the public was over.

Read Full story : Victims Identified In Johnston Shooting: Reports /

News Source : Cailin Loesch

Johnston shooting victims Johnston shooting news Police update on Johnston shooting victims Suspects in Johnston shooting identified Community response to Johnston shooting victims