Victims identified in massive construction fire: Demonte Sherrell and Reuben Holmes

Demonte Sherrill and Ruben Holmes – focus keyword : Victims identified in Charlotte construction site fire: Demonte Sherrell and Reuben Holmes

The Charlotte Fire Department has identified the victims of a massive construction site fire that occurred on Thursday. The victims were named as Demonte Sherrell and Reuben Holmes by the medical examiner. Firefighters recovered their bodies from the debris on Friday. The fire was accidental and is believed to have started when a trailer carrying spray foam insulation caught fire. The building was still under construction at the time of the incident. Over 90 firefighters were involved in rescuing 15 workers, including a crane operator who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred along Liberty Row in South Charlotte.

Read Full story : Officials identified victims of massive construction fire /

News Source : WXII

Construction fire victims Building fire casualties Massive fire aftermath Tragic construction fire Fire incident victims