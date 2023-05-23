Victims killed in Highway 101 crash identified, including Tyler Rasay

Tyler Rasay, victim of Highway 101 crash. : “Victims killed in Highway 101 crash identified: Tyler Rasay among those killed”

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Sunnyvale that claimed the lives of three people. One of the victims has been identified as Tyler Rasay, a 28-year-old resident of South San Francisco who enjoyed snowboarding and driving his Toyota GT sports car. The crash occurred on northbound Highway 101 and involved six vehicles. The driver of a Ford pickup truck crashed into the median, causing a chain reaction that involved five other vehicles. Two of the three men killed were knocked over the median and struck by oncoming traffic. Three other drivers suffered serious injuries. The CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident. The identity of the third victim has not yet been released.

News Source : Jesse Gary

