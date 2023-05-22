Victims of Allen shooting : Victims of Texas mall shooting: Kyu Cho, Cindy Cho, and their son James

Texas Couple and Son Among Victims of Allen Mall Shooting

Kyu Cho and his wife, Cindy Cho, were a perfect complement to each other, with Kyu’s generous spirit and infectious belly laugh and Cindy’s quiet sweetness and kindness. The couple, both Texas natives, met in Boston while pursuing their careers and decided to move back to Texas when they started their family. They were shopping with their two young sons, William and James, at an outdoor mall in Allen, Texas when a gunman opened fire, killing Kyu, Cindy, and James. William was the only survivor and is now at home recovering from his injuries.

The Cho family was well-loved by their community, with a GoFundMe page raising over $1.8 million for their surviving son before it was closed. Friends described them as incredible individuals who impacted people in deep and profound ways. Kyu, an immigration attorney at Porter Legal Group, had a deep respect for the American Dream and was born in South Korea but raised in Dallas. Cindy was a dentist who cared deeply for her patients and was known for her kindness and sweet soul.

Despite their different personalities, Kyu and Cindy had a perfect synergy between them, with their energy balancing each other out. They were ready to be parents and loved spending time with their children. Their friends remember them as relationship goals and as older siblings to many. As they grieve, they find comfort in the hope of seeing their friends again in heaven, where they can all laugh together once more.

News Source : Associated Press

