Victims of drug trafficking : “Three young men shot dead in Marseille”

“Three Young Men Shot Dead in Marseille: Latest Victim in Drug Trafficking Turf War”

The article features a photograph of a crime scene in Marseille where three young men were shot dead. These victims were subalterns of the drug trafficking industry, targeted by rival gangs. The article highlights the ongoing turf wars and increasing use of guns in settling scores. The victims are predominantly young, with over 60% of those injured or killed under the age of 25. The Ministry of the Interior has drawn up an age pyramid of victims, with 9 under 18, 35 between 18 and 25, and 29 over 25. This trend of younger victims is reflected in the statistical category of intentional homicides and attempted intentional homicides between delinquents, which has increased from 203 in 2021 to 236 in 2022. The article notes that firearms have become commonplace in these disputes, with drug trafficking being the primary motive. The perpetrators and victims are increasingly younger and less experienced in the criminal world. The article ends by highlighting the importance of controlling the most profitable drug trafficking points, which have become the targets of these punitive expeditions.

News Source : newsinfrance.com

