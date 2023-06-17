Victims of Fatal Pekin Hit-and-Run Crash Identified as Christina Kolesar and Justin Barnhart: Obituary

Victims Identified in Fatal Pekin Hit-and-Run Crash

The tragic hit-and-run crash in Pekin, Illinois has claimed the lives of two young individuals, Christina Kolesar and Justin Barnhart. The incident occurred on Monday evening, leaving the entire community in shock and mourning.

Christina and Justin were both 23 years old and had bright futures ahead of them. The police are currently investigating the incident and trying to identify the driver responsible for this senseless tragedy.

The families and friends of the victims are devastated by their loss and are urging anyone with information to come forward to help bring justice for Christina and Justin.

Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of Christina Kolesar and Justin Barnhart in this difficult time.

