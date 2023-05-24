Victims of Texas school shooting: Amerie Jo Garza, Uziyah Garcia, Makenna Elrod, Xavier Lopez, Eliahana Torres, Ellie Lugo, Nevaeh Bravo, Tess Marie Mata, Rojelio Torres, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, Jailah Nicole Silguero

Amerie Jo Garza victim name : Suspect kills 19, including Amerie Jo Garza, Uziyah Garcia, Makenna Elrod, Xavier Lopez, Eliahana Torres, Ellie Lugo, Nevaeh Bravo, Tess Marie Mata, Rojelio Torres, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, and Jailah Nicole Silguero.

A fourth-grade student at Robb Elementary, Amerie Jo Garza, was confirmed as one of the 19 victims of the shooting on Tuesday. According to her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, Amerie was killed while attempting to call 911 while sitting next to her best friend, who was covered in her blood. Ramos had reportedly told the students and staff in the classroom that they were going to die before opening fire. Another victim, Uziyah Garcia, was only eight years old. His grandfather, Manny Renfro, described him as the sweetest little boy he had ever known. Makenna Elrod, aged ten, was also killed. Her father, Brandon Elrod, had feared that she may not have survived. Xavier Lopez, aged ten, was the first student victim to be identified. His mother, Felicha Martinez, had seen him participate in an honor roll ceremony just hours before the shooting. Eliahana Cruz Torres, also aged ten, was an avid baseball player. Ellie Lugo, aged ten, was described by her parents as the happiest ever. Nevaeh Bravo, whose age was not immediately confirmed, was confirmed among the dead after her cousin posted a plea for help on social media. Tess Marie Mata’s sister revealed that she had been killed in a post to Facebook. Rojelio Torres, aged ten, was initially reported missing but was later confirmed dead. Jayce Carmelo Luevanos and Jailah Nicole Silguero, both aged ten, were cousins who lost their lives in the shooting.

News Source : By Emma James, Senior Reporter For Dailymail.Com

