Victor Ambrus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Victor Ambrus from @thetimeteam has Died .
Victor Ambrus from @thetimeteam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
So sad to hear Victor Ambrus from @thetimeteam has died. #RIP what a marvellous artist and illustrator he was.
— Alys Newman (@AlysNewman) February 16, 2021
