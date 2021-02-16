Victor Ambrus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Victor Ambrus, illustrator on Time Team has Died .

Victor Ambrus, illustrator on Time Team has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.

So sad to hear of the passing of Victor Ambrus, illustrator on Time Team, and his work can be seen in so many other places. Such a talent.

God Fearing Atheist @Michael58493624 So sad to hear of the passing of Victor Ambrus, illustrator on Time Team, and his work can be seen in so many other places. Such a talent.

Tributes

Paul Blinkhorn

Just hearing that Victor Ambrus, the brilliant artist who did all the fantastic reconstruction drawings and paintings for Time Team, has died. Don’t have any more information at the moment.

Deb Klemperer

As I said on Twitter- “Gosh, this is incredibly sad news. I remember his gentle kindness to everyone, and great modesty – he was always so shyly pleased when you exclaimed at his superb drawings and paintings. I recall him telling me of his narrow escape from the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. RIP Victor.”

Ian Harrington

How sad. It thought it was brilliant how he could create a small town based on one shard of pottery. RIP.

Cora Longobardo

His illustrations always had such a wonderful “sketchy” quality, as if we were being treated to witnessing a live scene unfold. There are also some lovely ones that he did for Martin Carver’s Sutton Hoo book. Amazing talent, and sad news that he’s gone…

Debbie Miles

Gutted to hear this news. Wonderful man, fantastic and inspirational artist. The world of archaeology is worse off today without him .

Jan Bourne

My most favourite book when I was little was ‘Folk Tales from Moor and Mountain’ by Winifred Finlay. Lovely illustrations by Victor. What a talent.

Lauren Edwards Jockimo

Sorry for your loss. It’s always hard to lose someone you enjoyed working with, whether it was just yesterday or years ago.

Peter Hawker

Paul, my condolences mate. Sad news, always interesting seeing how often he redrew his sketches and drawings as the digs evolved

Andy Rhodes

Sad news, Paul. He was such a multi talented man who turned his hand to many forms of art on TT to bring the context of the show alive. RIP Victor.

Les Pilling

Such a great artist Victor he really helped bring the past to life and always way better than all the computer trickery. Already making our skies more colourful.