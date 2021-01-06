Victor Moquin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Victor Moquin has Died .

Victor Moquin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.

Preppy Francophile is in Boston, Massachusetts. 16 hrs · On December 28, 2020, Victor Moquin, my partner and my true love, passed away. There are not words to describe the crushing heartbreak that I and those who loved him feel. Although Vic did not have COVID, COVID has prevented me, the majority of my family, his family and our friends from being able to comfort each other in person and to celebrate his life. Only someone who has had the awful misfortune of losing a loved one during this pandemic can grasp how utterly excruciating this is. We will be honoring Vic’s life this summer when it is safe to get together. Vic loved being my photographer over the last year and a half, and he appreciated that Instagram was a creative outlet for me. Preppy Francophile will continue, but I do not know what that will look like. Be kind, stay safe, and if anyone you know questions wearing a mask or getting vaccinated, please share my words here.