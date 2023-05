Victor Nguyen : Victor Nguyen identified as victim in SF carjacking crash

Victor Nguyen, 58, has been identified as the man who was killed by a suspected carjacker who crashed a stolen truck into a bus shelter in San Francisco. The incident occurred at the intersection of 16th Street and Potrero Avenue, where Carlos Gomez allegedly drove the stolen city truck last week.

News Source : KTVU FOX 2

