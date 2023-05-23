Victor Nguyen’s body found 3 weeks after he was swept away in American River

Victor Nguyen, victim : Victor Nguyen identified as victim found in Folsom Lake after being swept away in American River

The Placer County sheriff’s office has confirmed that the body found in Folsom Lake on Friday was that of Victor Nguyen, a young man who had been swept away in the American River three weeks prior. Nguyen disappeared on April 29 during an outing with friends at No-Hands Bridge, on the North Fork American River near Auburn. His body was discovered on May 19 at Rattlesnake Bar in Folsom Lake, approximately nine miles downstream from the bridge. Four people have died in rivers in California’s Sierra foothills over the past month, while three others remain missing. The melting of the winter’s deep Sierra Nevada snowpack has created high, fast-running water. One of the missing men disappeared in the North Fork American River on May 14 at Yankee Jim’s Bridge. Placer County has not closed any rivers to recreational use, but the sheriff’s office and Sacramento Regional Parks have urged people to stay out of the American River.

News Source : Bay Area News Group

