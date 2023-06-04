“Victor Wembanyama endorsement”: Bilal Coulibaly receives endorsement for top-5 selection from Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama Endorses Metropolitans 92 Teammate Bilal Coulibaly Ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama, the projected no. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, recently gave the ultimate endorsement for his Metropolitans 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly, who is also set to get drafted this June. While Coulibaly isn’t high on many draft boards, Wembanyama believes that he has top-five talent and should be alongside him at the top of the draft boards.

In a recent tweet, Wembanyama wrote, “By now, everyone knows he deserves to be top 10. But not enough realize he deserves to be top 5,” alongside a highlight reel of Coulibaly from their latest game against ASVEL. The 18-year-old forward has been making a buzz as a potential late lottery selection after reportedly receiving a lottery promise.

Despite not being a flashy scorer, Coulibaly was sensational in their recent game against ASVEL, dropping 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting to help Mets 92 win 71-69 and reach the French league final. Wembanyama had 15 points in the game.

While it is clear that Wembanyama is going to the San Antonio Spurs, who own the top overall selection in the upcoming draft, it will definitely be interesting to see where Coulibaly ends up going as he continues to increase his 2023 NBA Draft stock. With Wembanyama’s endorsement, a team in the lottery could very well end up taking a gamble on the youngster.

The fact that Wembanyama is endorsing Coulibaly speaks volumes about his potential as a player. Wembanyama is widely regarded as one of the best prospects in recent memory, and his opinion on Coulibaly carries a lot of weight. It shows that Coulibaly is not just a role player on the team but rather a talented player with a bright future ahead of him.

Coulibaly may not be a flashy scorer, but he makes up for it with his defense and rebounding. He is a versatile player who can guard multiple positions and is not afraid to battle for rebounds. These are qualities that NBA teams look for in players, and Coulibaly possesses them in abundance.

It is clear that Wembanyama and Coulibaly have a special bond on and off the court. They have been playing together for a few years now and have developed a great understanding of each other’s games. Wembanyama’s endorsement of Coulibaly is not only a testament to Coulibaly’s talent but also to their chemistry on the court.

In conclusion, Victor Wembanyama’s endorsement of Bilal Coulibaly is a significant development ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft. Coulibaly may not be high on many draft boards, but Wembanyama believes that he has top-five talent and should be alongside him at the top of the draft boards. Coulibaly’s performance in their recent game against ASVEL showed that he is a versatile player with a bright future ahead of him. It will be interesting to see where Coulibaly ends up going in the draft, but with Wembanyama’s endorsement, a team in the lottery could very well take a gamble on him.

News Source : Angelo Guinhawa

Source Link :Victor Wembanyama endorses top-5 selection for Bilal Coulibaly/