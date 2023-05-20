“Victoria Day Wasaga Beach police presence”: Police presence to increase significantly at Wasaga Beach during Victoria Day long weekend

Police in Wasaga Beach are warning visitors and residents to expect a high police presence over the Victoria Day long weekend. Provincial police are asking people to behave respectfully and to ensure safety for all. Police, bylaw, marine officers and park wardens will be enforcing the rules and holding anyone engaging in dangerous or irresponsible behaviours accountable. Alcohol consumption is prohibited on the beach, in any of the parking lots or in any of the public areas.

Read Full story : Wasaga Beach will see heavy police presence Victoria Day long weekend /

News Source : Barrie

