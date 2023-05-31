“Victoria events June 1st”: Top 5 Activities to Experience in and Around Victoria on Thursday, June 1st

Happy June, Victoria!

June is here and Victoria is buzzing with excitement! There are so many events happening in and around the city, it’s hard to choose which ones to attend. Here are five events you won’t want to miss on Thursday, June 1st:

Downtown Pop-Up Concert

Victoria will be hosting over 150 free concerts throughout the summer and the first one is happening on June 1st! CityVibe’s Thursday lunch concerts will feature folk/rock artist Kurt Loewen. Bring your picnic basket and enjoy the music at Fort Common on Blanshard Street.

Where: Fort Common, 1017 Blanshard Street

When: Thursday, June 1st from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Pride Month Kickoff

Celebrate Pride Month with a drag show and dancing at Upstairs Cabaret! King Fling and Henrietta Dubét will be performing and tickets are available on Eventbrite. Dress to impress and wave your flags!

Where: 15 Bastion Square

When: Thursday, June 1st from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Rooftop Beach Party

The Strath’s rooftop is opening for the summer and they’re throwing a beach themed party! Enjoy Fireball and buckets on special and try your luck at winning prizes. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Where: 919 Douglas Street

When: Thursday, June 1st from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

K-Pop Night

If you’re a fan of K-Pop, Lucky Bar is the place to be on June 1st! DJ Rupert Cameron will be playing all your favourite songs and Soju Bombs will be available. Tickets are $12.

Where: 517 Yates Street

When: Thursday, June 1st from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ocean Week Kickoff

Ocean Week officially starts on June 2nd, but there are some bonus events happening on June 1st! Join the Ship2Shore Event and connect live with the Northeast Pacific Deep-Sea Expedition team on the CCGS John P. Tully. Or attend Coastal Conversations and learn how to support diversabilities in outdoor exploration.

Where: Online (Ship2Shore Event) and 744 Douglas Street (Coastal Conversations)

When: Thursday, June 1st from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Ship2Shore Event) and from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Coastal Conversations)

Victoria is full of diverse and exciting events on June 1st. Whether you’re looking to dance the night away, learn about the deep sea, or enjoy some free music, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these amazing opportunities to connect with your community!

