Victoria Racimo Death -Dead – Obituary : @Hotchka Actress Victoria Racimo, who appeared in the film #Prophecy and the TV series #FalconCrest, has died at the age of 69..

Victoria Racimo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

