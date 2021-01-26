Victoria Rose Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :3-year-old girl was killed by a former cooking show contestant.

Victoria Rose Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2021.

Where is baby Kate aka Katherine Shelbie Elizabeth Phillips? 4d · Was it in her plans to kill this baby girl? ‘She was sweet as could possibly be’: former foster family remembers Tori Smith GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- According to Greenville County coroner Kent Dill, three-year-old homicide victim Victoria Rose Smith had been a foster child. Smith died Thursday, according to the coroner. Jerry and Ariel Robinson would charged with homicide by child abuse five days later. Warrants stated they were responsible for the victims care and welfare. “She was sweet as could possibly be, so it makes no sense how somebody could hurt her in any kind of way,” said Alan West. West said his aunt was the baby’s foster mother for nearly a year before she went to live with the Robinson family. West and his wife Ashley West said they last saw the little girl– known to them as ‘Tori’– about a year ago. They described her as fun, funny, sassy, and affectionate. They were shocked when they learned Tori was murdered– her new caregivers, Jerry and Ariel Robinson, charged with homicide by child abuse. The coroner said she died of multiple blunt force injuries. “I still can’t believe that it’s true,” Ashley West said. “I just feel like maybe we’ll all wake up and it’ll be a bad dream.” Ariel Robinson had worked for as teacher in Greenville County from 2016 to 2017. She was also an employee of Laurens County School District 55 during the 2018 to 2019 school year. “You could not be mad at that girl just by how she looked and how sweet she was, so I don’t understand how this man and woman would have done this to her,” Alan West said. 7News asked the Department of Social Services about the process for vetting the Robinsons and whether they had received any complaints about them. DSS responded with a statement, saying they are investigating along with law enforcement. They also said “The agency’s standard procedures in a case like this involved taking appropriate action with any children remaining in the home after evaluating safety and risk.” Jerry and Ariel Robinson are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

Tributes

Whitney Produit

This is so sad and bizarre. Her instagram is full of pictures of this little girl with captions about how much she loves her. What happened?

Wdyb Lmal

Let this remind us all what you see on the internet is not the full picture. From looking at her pictures on her adoptive moms page you’d think she was in safe hands. God bless this sweet baby.

Ivana Cubelic

Where are the real parents of this beautiful little Angel..My heart is broken for this girlSo sweat and innocent-How could they kill her my God it’s not fair she deservs better



Michelle Fayy Graves

It’s very odd to me she looks like she was the favored child. How long ago did she contact that lady asking if her daughter would qualify for the page?

Sheena Novo

Those texts are from another group I’m in n she asked this before it happened she new what was going to happen it was planned

Iyona Hill

I think it’s more to the story their was other children In the house wonder if the oldest son or sons was in on it end of the day her and who ever else involved deserves to die for what they did to that baby they was her 2nd chance poor baby rose hope you get your justice r.i.p sweet baby rose.

Crystal Maciel

Poor baby girl ;( I can’t believe how many people are really killing these beautiful blessings !

Sarah Olive

Can someone provide some context around the text message? Who is she talking to and when is that from? It seems like she was trying to get some exposure for her daughter on a missing childrens forum?

Shani Grossman

Look at this, towards the bottom of that Instagram message. She actually sent two pics collaged together but whats weird is one is a pic of the child’s EAR! What the heck was that?? Or could it be she tried to create a collage with multiple pics and the others didn’t load or something? IDK just find it strange to send a pic of the child’s EAR

Image may contain: 2 people, text that says ‘arifunnycomedy Sorry did not mean to offend. was genuinely curious. This is me with my princess love her to death, was very curious to know if she would be accepted by you no harm intended.’

Marguerita Toman

My personal opinion is the child does not look happy but is scared and timid. Her hair seems to be the highlight of many of the photos posted and is pulled back way too tight. She’s being used as a prop for social media likes. Woman is instigating problems by treating her special and encouraging her to hurt her older brother in the video for picking on her. Overall this woman is a phoney in public and prob abusive behind closed doors.

Erin Krauskopf

Was she asking if someone would feature tori on a page for black children?

