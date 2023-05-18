victoria stilwell dead – death – obituary : Remembering Victoria Stilwell: A Tribute to a Beloved Dog Trainer

Honoring Victoria Stilwell: A Salute to a Cherished Canine Instructor

Victoria Stilwell, the renowned dog trainer, passed away on August 19, 2021. She was a beloved figure in the dog training world, known for her compassionate and positive approach to working with dogs. Her passing has left a void in the dog training community, and many are remembering her life and legacy.

A Pioneer in Positive Reinforcement Training

Stilwell was born in the United Kingdom and began her career working with animals in the film and television industry. She later became a dog trainer and founded her own dog training company, Victoria Stilwell Positively, which focused on using positive reinforcement techniques to train dogs.

Stilwell was best known for her role as the host of the television show “It’s Me or the Dog,” which aired on Animal Planet from 2005 to 2012. On the show, Stilwell worked with families who were struggling with their dogs’ behavior issues, using positive reinforcement training methods to help the dogs and their owners overcome their problems.

Stilwell’s approach to dog training was based on the principles of positive reinforcement, which involves rewarding good behavior and ignoring or redirecting bad behavior. She believed that punishment and harsh training methods were not effective and could be harmful to dogs.

An Advocate for Animal Welfare

Stilwell was also a strong advocate for animal welfare and worked to raise awareness of the importance of adopting rescue dogs and ending puppy mills. She founded the Victoria Stilwell Foundation, which supports animal welfare organizations and provides training and resources for animal rescue groups.

Many in the dog training community have expressed their sadness at Stilwell’s passing and have shared their memories of her. Karen Pryor, a renowned animal trainer and author, described Stilwell as a “pioneer” in the field of positive reinforcement training.

“Victoria was a bright light in the animal training world, and her influence will continue to be felt for a long time,” Pryor said in a statement. “She was a pioneer in promoting positive reinforcement training and always advocated for the welfare of animals. She will be deeply missed.”

A Lasting Legacy

Stilwell’s legacy will live on through her work and the countless dogs and owners she helped over the years. Her approach to dog training has inspired many trainers to adopt positive reinforcement methods, and her advocacy for animal welfare has made a lasting impact on the animal rescue community.

As we remember Victoria Stilwell, we can honor her legacy by continuing to promote positive reinforcement training and working to improve the lives of animals. Stilwell’s kindness, compassion, and commitment to helping dogs and their owners will always be remembered and celebrated.

