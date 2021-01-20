Victoria Strauss Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Victoria Strauss of Columbus has Died.
Victoria Strauss of Columbus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 19. 2020.
Columbus Division of Police 11h · FATAL ACCIDENT: On January 18, 2021 at 11:37pm, 23-year-old Victoria Strauss of Columbus, was exiting the parking garage located at 45 Vine Street. While attempting to pay for her parking, she dropped her card. She attempted to retrieve her card by opening her door and leaning out to pick it up. She inadvertently accelerated and collided with the parking kiosk. The collision pinned her between her car door and the door frame. Strauss died as a result of her collision with the kiosk and was pronounced at scene. No one else was involved. CPD’s Accident Investigation Unit responded and initiated an investigation which is ongoing. To date in 2021, Columbus has had 9 fatal crashes resulting in 9 fatalities.
Source: (20+) Columbus Division of Police – Posts | Facebook
