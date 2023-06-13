Victorville stabbing and shooting incident leaves one dead and one injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to authorities, a 21-year-old suspect and a woman were killed in a violent attack at Park View Apartments in Victorville. San Bernardino County deputies responded to a report of gunshots fired at the apartment complex on Sunday evening. Upon arrival, they found Mary Flores, 49, collapsed in the parking lot, suffering from stab wounds. She later died at the hospital. Ladale Sanders, the shooting suspect, was found inside an apartment with a 60-year-old man, both of whom were residents of Victorville. Sanders died from gunshot wounds and the older man suffered stab wounds and was taken to the hospital. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, and it is believed that Sanders attacked and chased a resident at the complex before stabbing Flores and breaking into the 60-year-old man’s apartment. There is no known motive for the attack, and authorities have not disclosed if the victims knew the suspect. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Nicholas Paslak with the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division. This is not the first time a deadly shooting has occurred in the area, as there have been numerous violent incidents investigated by authorities over the years.

News Source : Rene Ray De La Cruz

Source Link :2 dead, one injured during stabbing, shooting incident in Victorville/