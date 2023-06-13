Victorville’s Park View Apartments: Double Homicide Investigation and Obituary of Maria Flores







Maria Flores Obituary

Maria Flores, 32, was tragically taken from this world on July 15, 2021. She was born on December 10, 1988, in Victorville, California, to parents Juan and Esperanza Flores.

Maria was a loving daughter, sister, and mother of two young children. She was known for her kind heart and infectious smile that could light up any room. Maria had a passion for cooking and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Maria was a victim of a double homicide investigation that took place inside the Park View Apartments in Victorville. The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Maria is survived by her children, her parents, and her siblings. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to all those who have shown their support and condolences during this difficult time.

A private funeral service will be held for Maria and her children.





