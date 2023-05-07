Vida Blue Today : 73-Year-Old Vida Blue, Former Oakland A’s Pitcher, Passes Away

73-Year-Old Vida Blue, Former Oakland A’s Pitcher, Passes Away

Vida Blue, one of the greatest pitchers in Oakland Athletics’ history, has passed away at the age of 73. The team announced his death on Sunday, stating that he was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A’s Hall of Famer. He won three World Series with the team in ’72, ’73, and ’74, serving as an integral part of the starting rotations during their five years of dominance in baseball. The condolences are pouring in from all over the MLB world, which speaks to his impact on the game.

News Source : TMZ Staff

Source Link :Oakland A’s Pitcher Vida Blue Dead at 73/