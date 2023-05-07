“Vida Blue” Today : Former Oakland A’s player Vida Blue, who won three World Series titles, passes away at 73.

Former Oakland A’s Three-Time World Series Champion Vida Blue Passes Away at Age 73

Former pitcher Vida Blue, who helped the Oakland Athletics win three consecutive World Series championships in the 1970s, has passed away at the age of 73. Blue made his debut for the Athletics in 1969 at the age of 19 and played for the team for nine years before joining the San Francisco Giants and later the Kansas City Royals. Blue was a three-time champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, a Cy Young Award winner, and an Oakland A’s Hall of Famer. A cause of death was not announced.

