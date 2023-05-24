“Video editing tutorial”: Trending Editing Tutorial for Video with Lyrics in 2023

Introduction

Video editing has become an essential skill in today’s digital world. With the increasing popularity of social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, video editing has become an important aspect of content creation. Editing a video can enhance its visual appeal and make it more engaging for the viewers. In this article, we will discuss the trending lyrics video editing tutorial in 2023.

Step 1: Selecting the footage

The first step in video editing is selecting the footage that you want to use. It’s important to choose footage that is of good quality and relevant to the theme of your video. In the case of a lyrics video, you will need footage that compliments the lyrics of the song. You can either shoot your own footage or use stock footage available online.

Step 2: Choosing a video editing software

There are several video editing software available in the market. You can choose any software that suits your needs and budget. Some of the popular video editing software include Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and iMovie. In this tutorial, we will be using Adobe Premiere Pro.

Step 3: Creating a timeline

Once you have selected your footage and chosen a video editing software, it’s time to create a timeline. A timeline is a visual representation of your video that allows you to edit and arrange your footage. In Adobe Premiere Pro, you can create a timeline by clicking on the “New Sequence” button.

Step 4: Adding the lyrics

The next step in creating a lyrics video is adding the lyrics to the video. You can either add the lyrics as text or use a motion graphics template that is available in Adobe Premiere Pro. To add the lyrics as text, click on the “Text” button and select “New Text”. You can then type in the lyrics and customize the font, size, and color of the text.

Step 5: Adding effects

Adding effects to your video can enhance its visual appeal and make it more engaging for the viewers. You can add effects like color correction, transitions, and filters to your video. In Adobe Premiere Pro, you can add effects by clicking on the “Effects” tab and selecting the desired effect.

Step 6: Adding music

Adding music to your lyrics video can make it more engaging and entertaining for the viewers. You can either use the original song or choose a different song that compliments the theme of your video. To add music to your video, click on the “Audio” tab and select the desired music file.

Step 7: Exporting the video

Once you have edited your video, it’s time to export it. Exporting a video means converting it into a format that can be uploaded to social media platforms or shared with others. In Adobe Premiere Pro, you can export your video by clicking on the “Export” button and selecting the desired format.

Conclusion

Video editing is an essential skill for content creators in today’s digital world. With the right tools and techniques, anyone can create a professional-looking video. In this tutorial, we discussed the trending lyrics video editing tutorial in 2023. By following the steps mentioned above, you can create a stunning lyrics video that will engage and entertain your viewers.

