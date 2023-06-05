Video of woman thrashing children at NGO-run adoption centre in Kanker, Chhattisgarh goes viral

Kanker District NGO Abuse Video: Suspect Identified : Woman thrashes children at Chhattisgarh adoption centre, NGO suspended
Officials reported that a video depicting a woman assaulting two children at an adoption center operated by an NGO in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh has become popular on social media. As a result, the district collector has requested that the police file a case and has suspended the NGO from running the facility.
Read Full story :Woman thrashes two kids at Chhattisgarh adoption centre; video goes viral, FIR sought/
News Source : The Tribune India
