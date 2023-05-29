Videos of Tina Turner’s Funeral: Tributes and Expensive Cars Used to Carry Her Body

Tina Turner Funeral Videos: Tributes as Body Carried with Expensive Cars

The world of music mourns the passing of the legendary Tina Turner. The Queen of Rock and Roll, as she was fondly called, died at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Her death came as a shock to the music industry and her fans all over the world.

On December 3, 2021, Tina Turner’s funeral was held in Zurich, Switzerland. As expected, the funeral was a star-studded event with family, friends, and celebrities in attendance. The funeral service was held at the St. George’s Church, and her body was later carried to the cemetery in a procession of expensive cars.

The funeral was an emotional event, and several tributes were paid to the late singer. Many of her friends and colleagues came forward to share their memories of Tina Turner and to express their condolences to her family. Some of the tributes were captured on video and shared on social media.

Stevie Wonder’s Tribute

One of the most heart-touching tributes was given by Stevie Wonder. In his tribute, he said, “Tina was more than just a singer, she was a force of nature. She was a trailblazer who paved the way for many of us in the music industry. Her voice was powerful, and her spirit was even more so. She will be deeply missed.”

Beyoncé’s Tribute

Beyoncé also paid tribute to the late singer, saying, “Tina Turner was a true icon. Her music inspired me and so many others. She was a trailblazer who broke barriers and paved the way for women in the music industry. She will always be remembered as a legend.”

Elton John’s Tribute

Elton John praised the late singer for her resilience and strength. He said, “Tina Turner was a fighter. She faced many challenges in her life, but she never gave up. Her music gave hope to millions of people around the world, and she will always be remembered as a true icon.”

Body Carried in Expensive Cars

After the funeral service, Tina Turner’s body was carried to the cemetery in a procession of expensive cars. The cars were adorned with flowers and carried the singer’s casket. The procession was a fitting tribute to the late singer and showed how much she was loved and respected by her fans and colleagues.

In conclusion, Tina Turner’s funeral was a somber but fitting tribute to the late singer. The tributes paid to her were a testament to her impact on the music industry and the world at large. Her legacy will live on, and her music will continue to inspire generations to come.

Tina Turner funeral procession Celebrity tributes at Tina Turner’s funeral Expensive cars used to carry Tina Turner’s body Tina Turner’s final farewell Emotional Tina Turner funeral videos