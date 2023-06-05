“Viggo Venn BGT 2023 winner”: Who is Viggo Venn, the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023?

Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn has won the hearts of the British public after being crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023. The comedian, famous for his hi-visibility vests, performed his signature routine to the tune of Daft Punk’s One More Time in the final, earning him the £250,000 prize and a spot in the Royal Variety Performance later this year. Viggo faced tough competition from 13-year-old dancer Lilliana Clifton and 14-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor, both of whom made the top three but missed out on the title.

Viggo’s style of comedy is slapstick, and he has a large social media presence, with over 300,000 followers on TikTok alone. He is known on the comedy circuit in London and moved to England from Norway to become a British comedian. Viggo’s audition was memorable, with him removing a series of hi-visibility vests in different colours and clapping and jumping around the stage to One More Time. Simon Cowell buzzed the audition, but the rest of the panel were big fans, with Bruno commenting that Viggo had pushed the stupidity to such a level that it was killing him.

Viggo’s semi-final performance saw him mimicking each of the judges before performing his hi-vis jacket routine again. Simon changed his tune, calling Viggo the most annoying act of the night but weirdly, his favourite act of the night. The viewers agreed, and Viggo won his semi-final and sailed through to the final, where he took the crown.

Viggo’s win has been celebrated by his fans, who have been following his comedy performances on social media. His comedic dance routines and stand-up performances have garnered millions of views online, and his slapstick comedy has had the panel and audience in stitches. Viggo joked in the final that he had won Simon Cowell’s heart, as the judge originally buzzed to reject him in his first audition.

In the final, Viggo appeared with giant balloons, and his hi-vis jacket routine was as memorable as ever. He hugged Ant and Dec and said he felt ‘extremely visible right now’ as he was crowned the winner. Viggo’s success on Britain’s Got Talent has cemented his place as a rising star in the comedy world, and his unique style of comedy has won him many fans.

Overall, Viggo’s journey on Britain’s Got Talent has been an entertaining one, with his hi-vis vests becoming a staple of his routines. His win is well-deserved, and his comedic talent will undoubtedly continue to shine in the future. Viggo has proven that persistence and perseverance pay off, and he has become a role model for aspiring comedians everywhere.

Viggo Venn Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn biography Viggo Venn performances Viggo Venn future projects

News Source : Emily Bashforth

Source Link :Who is Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner Viggo Venn?/