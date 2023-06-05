“Viggo Venn BGT winner”: Who Exactly is Viggo Venn, the Winner of Britain’s Got Talent?

Viggo Venn Wins Britain’s Got Talent 2021: A Closer Look at the Comedian’s Winning Performance

Over the weekend, the 16th winner of Britain’s Got Talent was crowned, with Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn taking home the coveted title and a cash prize of £250,000. Venn’s victory was decided by public vote, with the comedian receiving 22.5% of the votes, beating out the other 10 finalists.

So who is Viggo Venn, and what was it about his performances that won the hearts of the British public? Let’s take a closer look at the comedian’s journey to victory on Britain’s Got Talent 2021.

Who is Viggo Venn?

Viggo Venn is a Norwegian comedian who first caught the attention of the BGT judges and audiences with his quirky, hi-vis vest performance. His unique brand of comedy, which involves stripping off multiple layers of clothing to reveal unexpected surprises, quickly earned him a spot in the show’s final.

What was his winning performance?

For his final performance, Venn once again donned his signature hi-vis vest, but this time he added a new twist to his routine. After faking an equipment malfunction, Venn reappeared on stage with an enormous balloon on his head, which he eventually disappeared inside completely. The climax of the performance came when Venn gave Simon Cowell his own hi-vis vest, prompting the entire audience to join in on the fun and dance along.

Why did Viggo Venn win?

Viggo Venn’s comedic talent and infectious energy were undoubtedly the main reasons why he won Britain’s Got Talent 2021. His unique brand of comedy, which combines physical humor with unexpected surprises, kept audiences engaged and entertained throughout the competition. Venn’s ability to turn a potentially disastrous situation (such as a supposed equipment malfunction) into a hilarious moment also showed his quick wit and improvisational skills.

Who else was competing in the Britain’s Got Talent final?

There were 10 other acts in the BGT final, including 13-year-old dancer Lillianna Clifton, who was the runner-up. Other finalists included singer Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, magician Damien O’Brien, and dance troupe The Coven.

What’s next for Viggo Venn?

As the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2021, Viggo Venn will receive a cash prize of £250,000 and a spot on the line-up of the Royal Variety Performance. He’ll also likely receive numerous offers for future performances and appearances. Fans of the comedian can look forward to seeing more of his quirky, hi-vis vest performances in the future.

