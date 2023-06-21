Vigil for Teens Killed Last Year at Atlanta Apartment Complex Interrupted by Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The residents of a community in southeast Atlanta are experiencing ongoing feelings of devastation following a fatal shooting that occurred during a vigil on Monday. The report was published on 11alive.com and was last updated on June 20, 2023, at 8:46 PM EDT.

Atlanta apartment complex shooting Vigil shooting in Atlanta Teen deaths at Atlanta apartment complex Gun violence in Atlanta Tragedy at Atlanta apartment complex

News Source : 11Alive.com

Source Link :Shooting at Atlanta apartment complex happened at a vigil for teens killed there last year/