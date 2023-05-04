Vigil : Saturday Vigil Planned Following Fatal Shooting and Fire in North Ogden

Community Grieves and Organizes Vigil for Victims of North Ogden Shooting and Fire

Last Thursday, a tragic incident occurred in North Ogden, Utah, leaving the community in shock and grief. The incident involved reports of gunfire at a residence on Mountain Green Road, which led officers to find Scott Roberts deceased in the home and his wife, Jodi, shot but alive. The suspect, Scott’s brother, emerged from the home with multiple weapons and began shooting at officers, resulting in his death at the scene. The community is still trying to process the tragedy that unfolded.

Residents in the area, such as Heidi Bradley and North Ogden City Councilman Blake Cevering, are still grieving despite only having met the Roberts in passing. The shocking event has brought the community together, and Bradley and Cevering are organizing a prayer and candlelight vigil for the victims and their families. Faith leaders from different places, including the Native American Goshute tribe, will be present at the event to help the community heal. The Fraternal Order of Police is also contributing to the vigil by providing a food truck.

The vigil is taking place this Saturday at Mountain View Park, located at 875 E. 3300 N. The North Ogden Mayor, North Ogden Police Chief, and a representative from the Roberts family are set to speak at the event. Bradley and Cevering hope that the vigil will help lift up the Roberts family during this tragic time.

Residents of North Ogden are known for their support for one another, and this tragic event has brought them closer. The community is still processing the events that took place last Thursday, but they are coming together to support one another and the victims’ families. As Councilman Cevering stated, “I believe that’s kind of a mentality for North Ogden citizens anyway to support each other.”

The shooting and fire have left a significant impact on the community and have shaken residents to the core. The tragedy is a reminder of the importance of coming together as a community during difficult times to provide support and comfort to those in need. The vigil organized by Bradley and Cevering is a beautiful gesture of love and support, and it is hoped it will help the community begin the healing process. The North Ogden community will undoubtedly continue to support one another and the victims’ families as they navigate the aftermath of this tragic event.

News Source : FOX 13 News Utah (KSTU)

Source Link :Vigil to be held Saturday after North Ogden fatal shooting, fire/