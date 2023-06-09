Vigilance sleuths arrest govt official on bribery charges in Nagaon involving suspect/victim name.

Nagaon bribery case suspect arrested by Vigilance sleuths : Vigilance sleuths arrest govt official on bribery charges in Nagaon involving suspect or victim name

A government official was arrested on bribery charges in Nagaon by Vigilance sleuths.

Read Full story : Vigilance sleuths arrest one govt official on bribery charges in Nagaon /

News Source : The Assam Tribune

Bribery charges in Nagaon Vigilance sleuths arrest Govt official corruption Anti-corruption measures Nagaon bribery investigation