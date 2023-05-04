Vigilante Justice : “Fatal Chokehold on Subway Rider: A Tragic Result of Vigilantism”

Former Marine Puts Homeless Subway Rider in Fatal Chokehold: Vigilante Justice on the Rise?

A homeless subway rider died after being put in a lethal chokehold by a man identified by reports as a former Marine on Monday. The incident, captured on bystander video, has sparked outrage and indignation over what two former prosecutors describe as the latest case of “vigilante justice.” The former Marine has not been arrested, but police are investigating the incident.

Jordan Neely, a Black man, was put in a chokehold by the unnamed 24-year-old white man after he had been screaming about being hungry and thirsty, according to eyewitness Juan Alberto Vasquez. Neely, a former Michael Jackson street performer, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Late Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office determined Neely died from “compression of neck” and classified his death as a homicide.

Former prosecutors speculate that the former Marine will claim he acted in self-defense. In New York, a person can only use deadly physical force against another person if they have a reasonable belief that an attacker is also using or about to use deadly force. The force used in this case, they say, was excessive under the circumstances.

The deadly encounter on the F train is the latest incident in a trend of vigilante justice. From Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenage gunman who was acquitted after fatally shooting two men during a Black Lives Matter protest in August 2020, to the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was gunned down while jogging during a hate crime in Georgia that same year, Americans are increasingly taking the law into their own hands to devastating and disparate results.

Former prosecutors note that it’s common for police not to immediately make an arrest in a situation like this, where there are several unknowns and perhaps not enough probable cause off the bat to say that a crime has been committed. However, they believe that charges will likely be brought in this case.

The incident also highlights the growing tension in New York City over crime and policing, with some people feeling like they have to take matters into their own hands. However, former prosecutors warn against the use of self-defense as a justification for violence. They argue that Americans are increasingly accepting deadly force in many circumstances, making vigilante justice a huge problem.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and has promised to review all available evidence. As the investigation continues, the case serves as a reminder of the dangers of vigilante justice and the importance of upholding the rule of law.

News Source : Erin Snodgrass,Kelsey Vlamis

Source Link :Subway Rider Put in Fatal Chokehold a Case of ‘Vigilante Justice’/