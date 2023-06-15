Vigo County deputy shoots and kills one person | Latest News today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Indiana State Police are currently investigating a shooting involving a deputy that resulted in the death of James Dockery, a 45-year-old man in southern Vigo County. Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a welfare check on a potentially suicidal person when they found Dockery in a garage with guns. An off-duty Vigo County deputy attempted to speak with him, but an on-duty sergeant arrived and saw that Dockery had guns. The sergeant gave the off-duty deputy a service rifle, and they both instructed Dockery to drop his rifle. When he didn’t comply and pointed his rifle at the deputies, the off-duty deputy shot and killed him. The on-duty sergeant was wearing a body camera, and both deputies are unharmed. Dayton Huebner, the off-duty deputy, has been placed on administrative leave, while Sgt. Chris Hawkins, the on-duty sergeant, has been identified as having six years of service. The Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse has requested an investigation from the Indiana State Police, and a full report will be submitted to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office upon completion.

News Source : Herald Bulletin

Source Link :One dead in deputy-involved shooting in Vigo County | News/